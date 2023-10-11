ADVERTISEMENT

Quality of water supplied from Minjur desalination plant must be monitored, says K.N. Nehru

October 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

During his inspection of the plant at Kattupalli, the Municipal Administration Minister says maintenance work of the plant must be done periodically

The Hindu Bureau

Water quality and quantity being supplied to north Chennai from the Minjur desalination plant must be monitored daily, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Wednesday. During his inspection of the plant at Kattupalli, which has a capacity to treat 100 million litres of seawater daily, he said maintenance work of the plant should be done periodically. This was the first desalination plant inaugurated in 2010 at a cost of ₹500 crore. Many areas, including Vyasarpadi, Manali, Kathivakkam, and Patel Nagar, are being provided with drinking water from this plant. Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi and other officials were present, said a press release.

