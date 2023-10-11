HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quality of water supplied from Minjur desalination plant must be monitored, says K.N. Nehru

During his inspection of the plant at Kattupalli, the Municipal Administration Minister says maintenance work of the plant must be done periodically

October 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water quality and quantity being supplied to north Chennai from the Minjur desalination plant must be monitored daily, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Wednesday. During his inspection of the plant at Kattupalli, which has a capacity to treat 100 million litres of seawater daily, he said maintenance work of the plant should be done periodically. This was the first desalination plant inaugurated in 2010 at a cost of ₹500 crore. Many areas, including Vyasarpadi, Manali, Kathivakkam, and Patel Nagar, are being provided with drinking water from this plant. Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi and other officials were present, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.