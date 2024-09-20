Quality CARE expands into Tamil Nadu with launch of new hospital in Nagercoil

Quality CARE India Ltd. has entered Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a state-of-the-art 210-bed quaternary and tertiary care hospital. It was launched by T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development.

Building on its presence in Kerala, KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil aims to become a leading healthcare hub in the region, equipped with advanced technology such as a linear accelerator and a modern cath lab. The facility will offer a broad spectrum of multispecialty and super specialty services, including multi organ transplants, cancer care, orthopaedics, trauma, and cardiac sciences, a press release from the hospital said.

“Our growth in Tamil Nadu is a natural progression as we aim to serve a larger community. With the support of Quality CARE, we will continue to uphold our commitment to providing personalised care with world-class clinical protocols and ethical standards,” M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman & Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, was quoted as saying.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.