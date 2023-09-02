Quaint little park in Ashok Nagar marred by neglect

September 02, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

A children’s park at Indira Colony in Ashok Nagar seems finely chiselled to be the principal box within nesting gift boxes. A quadrangular structure tending towards squarishness, this children’s park nestles within another squarish quadrangular structure whose four sides are defined by the four streets of Indira Colony (First Street, Second Street, Third Street and Fourth Street).

This box of interior streets has a quiet that contrasts with the bustle of the outermost box, defined by four busy roads of Ashok Nagar — namely, First Avenue, 11th Avenue, 15th Avenue and then the biggest of them all, 100 Feet Road, the section of it that has Udhayam Theatre overlooking it. Away from this hubbub of humming engines and blaring horns, this Greater Chennai Corporation park lies in a state of torpor, unused except for a badminton court scuffed by the of shoes children from the four streets of Indira Colony. This badminton court is the redeeming feature of the park. A resident of Fourth Street, Nalini Sunder remarks that apart from the squarish walker’s pathway that forms the perimeter of the park, this court is the only part of the park that is used. It is not hard to see why the rest of the park has been given the cold shoulder. It appears to be a sponge that has taken in more rainwater that it can fully absorb. (On August 30, there was a spread of water across the park.)The play equipment stand with weeds coming up to their ankles. Some of the play equipment are not in the pink of health. Almost all the metal benches in the park are in a state of disrepair. A couple of them have been knocked off their legs and are lying in a state of pathetic imbalance. On August 30, bent at the “buttress”, a metal electricity pole was lying in the play area.

Nalini notes that in addition to the badminton court, the walkway remains regularly used. The walkway with its tactile, slip-resistant tiles is largely intact. Divested of these files, a bald patch on the walkway seems prone to gathering moss. The location of the park is impeccable with houses on the four streets overlooking it, their backyards leading to it. Some residents have installed short gates on their properties encouraged by the prospect of spending some time in the green space. The park is sufficiently endowed with trees and flowering plants. Nalini notes some of them were planted by residents.

Residents hope their enthusiasm for the park is matched by a commitment from Greater Chennai Corporation to maintain it in the best way possible.

