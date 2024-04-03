Quack arrested near Poonamallee after senior citizen dies in clinic

April 03, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

The Poonamallee police arrested a quack after a 60-year-old person who came with a breathing problem died while receiving treatment at his clinic on Wednesday. A senior official of the Avadi police commissionerate said T. Perumal had been operating a Siddha clinic in Seneerkuppam, near Poonamallee. On Wednesday, Rajendran, a senior citizen, came to his clinic complaining of breathing problems. After Perumal administered an injection to Rajendran, the latter fainted and died within a few minutes. Based on the information provided by the clinic staff, the Poonamallee police visited the clinic and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

