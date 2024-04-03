ADVERTISEMENT

Quack arrested near Poonamallee after senior citizen dies in clinic

April 03, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonamallee police arrested a quack after a 60-year-old person who came with a breathing problem died while receiving treatment at his clinic on Wednesday. A senior official of the Avadi police commissionerate said T. Perumal had been operating a Siddha clinic in Seneerkuppam, near Poonamallee. On Wednesday, Rajendran, a senior citizen, came to his clinic complaining of breathing problems. After Perumal administered an injection to Rajendran, the latter fainted and died within a few minutes. Based on the information provided by the clinic staff, the Poonamallee police visited the clinic and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US