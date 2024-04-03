GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Quack arrested near Poonamallee after senior citizen dies in clinic

April 03, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonamallee police arrested a quack after a 60-year-old person who came with a breathing problem died while receiving treatment at his clinic on Wednesday. A senior official of the Avadi police commissionerate said T. Perumal had been operating a Siddha clinic in Seneerkuppam, near Poonamallee. On Wednesday, Rajendran, a senior citizen, came to his clinic complaining of breathing problems. After Perumal administered an injection to Rajendran, the latter fainted and died within a few minutes. Based on the information provided by the clinic staff, the Poonamallee police visited the clinic and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.