Quack arrested in Tirupattur for running unauthorised scanning centre

A 53-year-old quack, who was arrested along with his accomplice for running an illegal sex determination centre in Tirupattur by a team of health officials and police, is a repeat offender, having been arrested thrice before for the same offence in the last decade. He will be booked under the Goondas Act. Health officials said that K. Sugumar and his accomplice Vediyappan, a local resident, were running the scanning centre along the reserve forest areas in Tirupattur district for many years. He had received training from a medical practitioner and was scanning pregnant women using a portable scanning machine, banned in the country. “We nabbed him and his accomplice in a small hut on the outskirts of Tirupattur town where he was checking a pregnant woman. We also seized tokens and other materials he was using for the purpose,” K. Marimuthu, Joint Director of Health Services (Tirupattur), said. Based on an alert, along with the local police, a team of senior health officials including M. Kamalakannan, Junior Administrative Officer (JAO), Directorate of Medical Services (DMS - Chennai) for PCPNT Act wing, and P. Kumaravel, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government District Headquarters Hospital (Tirupattur), caught the duo red-handed in Kathirapatti village. Seven women from Dharmapuri and three from Tiruvannamalai had come to the suspect to know the gender for a minimum charge of ₹8,000 for a scan. Initial investigation revealed that the suspect does at least 20-25 scans every day moving from one village to another in the district. Health officials said that this the fourth such incident where he has been arrested since 2009 when he was arrested for the first time for such sex determination. Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha said that the district health officials have been conducting surprise visits to small private clinics and hospitals in the district. Last year in August, the district health officials inspected 500 small clinics for quacks. At present, on an average, big towns like Tirupattur, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Natrampalli have at least 100 private clinics each.