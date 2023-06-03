QR codes to fetch details of trees on this campus

June 03, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women in T Nagar, a unit of Sri SS Jain Educational Society, is making sure visitors do not scratch around for the names of the greenery dotting the campus.

Each tree/plant species is set to receive a QR code crammed with information about it. The QR codes would be displayed soon, after the vinyl sheets are printed. The in-house team knuckled down to preparing the QR codes in September 2022, and completed the exercise in March.

Students of Environmental Studies (a paper offered to all second year students as part of the syllabus prescribed by the University of Madras) led the management to initiate this exercise.

“Classes pertaining to Environment Studies take place outside the classroom, and students study the greenery as part of it. Many a time, we found ourselves unable to identify a tree or a plant. Students would have the tree/plant identified through online platforms that help with identification. That got us thinking about this project,” says Shandhini S, assistant professor, Department of English and Coordinator, Centre for Extension Activities, Shri S S Shasun Jain College.

The college is spread across 2.1 acres in a section of Chennai where space is a luxury. Greening a substantial part of the campus should be a shot in the arm for urban biodiversity. The college mainly offers art-based courses, and this exercise would introduce students as well as the staff to the biodiversity on the campus.

The project was undertaken in two phases. First, students of the environment club identified the plants, shrubs and trees, and their common English and Tamil names ascertained. The scientific name and the uses of each species were listed along with its photo. A team of four students — Sonia V, T Nandhini, Yamini R and Varshaa NR — were engaged in data collection and verification. Students of Rotaract Club were engaged in the species identification exercise.

In phase two, QR-coded files were generated using “ME-QR”. Each QR-coded file was converted into a PDF file format.

Divya, assistant professor, Department of B.Com CA and club in-charge of Environment Club, guided the students.

“As we are a core commerce institution, we also had a “green audit” of the data collected with the help of experts, where it was found that the campus has 80 species belonging to 65 genera under 50 families,” says Shandhini.

The overall analysis showed the trees to be the dominant flora (43%) followed by herbs, shrubs and climbers which account 18%, 25% and 14% respectively.

The staff, who also planted various species of flora, say this exercise will provide the necessary impetus to increase the diversity of the flora on the campus.