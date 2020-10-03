QR code billing will be implemented in Chennai Metro station parking lots soon

Commuters will soon be able to use QR code tickets to pay for parking charges in the city’s Metro stations. Currently, the tickets can only be used for travel.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the recently launched QR code tickets have been gradually picking up and in the last month, 13,044 passengers have used them. From about 300-350 a day, the number of users had marginally increased to 700-750, officials said.

Since CMRL offers a discount of 20% for these tickets, its popularity has been growing among commuters.

“We are trying to put this facility in place in parking lots as soon as possible. Perhaps, it will be implemented within six months. It will be very convenient for passengers to just scan the code and leave without hassle,” an official said.

Smart card problems

Sources said passengers who park their vehicles had to separately buy a smart card now to pay.

“Sometimes, in a few stations, the staff do not have pre-issued smart cards in the parking lot. So, if a passenger used a QR code ticket for travel, he has to leave the vehicle, walk all the way till the concourse and return to the parking lot to pay. This should be resolved soon,” another official said.

While the number of takers for QR code ticketing is picking up, there are still issues that CMRL grapples with as far as the system is concerned, including gate scanners not registering them properly and leaving commuters stuck behind the barricade.

Officials said they were working to resolve the issues at the earliest.