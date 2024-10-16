ADVERTISEMENT

Python rescued from a house in Pozhichalur

Published - October 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a python from a house in Pozhichalur on Tuesday night. 

Police said that information was received about a python in the house of Murugan, a resident of Gnanamani Nagar of Pozhichalur, on Tuesday night. It was relayed to the Snake Call Centre based on which a team visited the farmhouse and found a 10-foot-long Python hiding in the bushes of the house. The rescued Python was later handed over to the Forest Department. 

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said a total of 211 calls were received in the Snake Rescue Centre with 43 calls pertaining to northern region of the State.  The northern region covers Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. 

CONNECT WITH US