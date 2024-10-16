Python rescued from a house in Pozhichalur

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a python from a house in Pozhichalur on Tuesday night.

Police said that information was received about a python in the house of Murugan, a resident of Gnanamani Nagar of Pozhichalur, on Tuesday night. It was relayed to the Snake Call Centre based on which a team visited the farmhouse and found a 10-foot-long Python hiding in the bushes of the house. The rescued Python was later handed over to the Forest Department.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said a total of 211 calls were received in the Snake Rescue Centre with 43 calls pertaining to northern region of the State. The northern region covers Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.