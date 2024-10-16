GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Python rescued from a house in Pozhichalur

Published - October 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a python from a house in Pozhichalur on Tuesday night. 

Police said that information was received about a python in the house of Murugan, a resident of Gnanamani Nagar of Pozhichalur, on Tuesday night. It was relayed to the Snake Call Centre based on which a team visited the farmhouse and found a 10-foot-long Python hiding in the bushes of the house. The rescued Python was later handed over to the Forest Department. 

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said a total of 211 calls were received in the Snake Rescue Centre with 43 calls pertaining to northern region of the State.  The northern region covers Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. 

Published - October 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.