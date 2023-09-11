HamberMenu
PWD to soon empanel eminent architects to provide technical expertise in designing buildings

Sources said guidelines, including minimum of five years experience in the field and specialisation in architecture, had been framed for choosing the panel of architects

September 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
Empanelment of architects is expected to result in collaboration of multiple efforts, espcially in restoring heritage structures. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Empanelment of architects is expected to result in collaboration of multiple efforts, espcially in restoring heritage structures. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Public Works Department will soon empanel eminent architects to seek technical expertise in designing large-scale projects across the State.

A committee has been constituted to choose the panel of architects which would share its knowledge and skill in designing and executing building projects. Sources said guidelines, including minimum of five years of experience in the field and specialisation in architecture, had been framed for choosing the panel of architects.

As of now, the panel would be chosen from those firms that had completed projects worth above ₹100 crore. Empanelment of eminent architects was one of the announcements made in the Legislative Assembly during Public Works Department budget demand earlier this year.

The department is adopting modern and green construction techniques and recently issued a directive to various wings to incorporate the Tamil Nadu Energy Conservation Building Code Rules, 2022, in its building projects to be taken up across Tamil Nadu. Various major projects, including libraries and hospitals, are being executed across the State apart from restoration of heritage structures.

The services of architects would be used in preparing detailed plans and architectural designs of different projects. The department has an architect wing with nearly 65 PWD architects, who had adapted technologies like digital 3D modelling in designing buildings. However, empanelment of architects would facilitate a comprehensive approach, incorporating modern and sustainable techniques, sources said.

Simple bidding process

Conservation architects noted that a consortium of architects, including smaller firms, should be formed to contribute to government projects and bid process should be made less complicated.

Tahaer Zoyab, architect and urban designer, co-founder of Triple O Studio, said empanelment of architects would enable collaboration of multiple skill sets in public sector projects. It would facilitate well-balanced solutions in terms of both aesthetics and engineering — leading to more context-sensitive projects.

An empanelment format would add more value to sensitive projects such as heritage conservation.

