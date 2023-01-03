PWD to restore Brodie’s Castle, the heritage building on Music College campus

January 03, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Yet another colonial heritage building in the city may soon be brought back to life.

The Public Works Department will begin work to restore Brodie’s Castle, the iconic white structure located along the Adyar river bank and on the campus of Tamil Nadu Government Music College, by mid-January.

The single-storey structure spread over 20,465 sq.ft. was perhaps the first house to be built in Adyar. The landmark structure, which was languishing in neglect, will undergo a major restoration from the middle of this month.

Officials of the PWD noted that the structure was constructed in 1796 by James Brodie, who was with the East India Company, on an eleven-acre site. Mr. Brodie who met with a boat accident on the Adyar river sold the property later.

It had remained home to many after him, including the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Madras and several judges, before it was turned into the Government Music College and renamed ‘Thendral’. The campus now houses the Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University that offers various courses, including in vocal, veena, violin, Bharatanayam and painting and visual communication.

Following an announcement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in May this year, the State government had granted a fund of ₹2 crore towards revamp of the historic building this year. The Brodie’s Castle has been listed as one of the heritage buildings in the city by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Officials said a preliminary survey revealed that the structure had cracks in some portions due to plant growth. Some parts of the walls on the eastern side have been severely damaged due to penetration of tree roots.

Moreover, wall plastering is exposed and in a deteriorated condition. Doors and windows, made of teakwood, have also suffered damages due to ageing of the structure. Masonry arches have been constructed for the windows.

The Building Centre and Conservation Division of PWD plans to take up work to treat the Madras Terrace roofing and plastering of walls with lime mortar. Measures would also be taken to repair the wooden flooring and renovate the doors and windows. The project to strengthen the historic structure would be completed within a year, officials added .