PWD to incorporate Energy Conservation Building Code Rules in upcoming projects 

July 28, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to incorporate the Tamil Nadu Energy Conservation Building Code (TNECBC) Rules, 2022, in its building projects to be taken up across Tamil Nadu.

The PWD has recently issued a directive to various wings to adopt these rules in the projects being designed. Developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the code has set minimum requirements for energy-efficient design and construction of a building that would adhere to energy performance standards for different components.

PWD officials said the department took the first step towards compliance with the rules in the government buildings. The rules applied to government and private commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 kW, a contract demand of 120 kilovolt ampere, or built-up areas of 2,000 square metres.

The rules prescribed features like building envelope to minimise heat gain and dependence on artificial lighting.

Some of the requirements are the use of energy-efficient building materials, opaque components in walls and roofs and adequate day lighting. Those buildings that comply with the rules will require 25% less energy than other structures.

K.P. Sathyamurthy, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, said features to enhance energy efficiency, including atriums and roof gardens, had already been incorporated in the recently inaugurated Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai. The PWD is also working to standardise the schedule of rates to include energy-efficient building materials. The rules can be adopted at heritage structures that need renovation, but not in the existing buildings.

Girija Rajarathinam, consultant-architect for TNECBC rules, Lead Consultancy Services, said the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is in the process of linking the ECBC rules to the Combined Development and Building Rules to make them mandatory for commercial buildings.

The use of insulation materials for roofs and walls, autoclaved aerated concrete blocks and glazing material for windows are some of the requirements. This may push up the cost by 1%-2%, but it can be recovered in two years. Adopting the rules will not be challenging, if it is done at the design stage, she added.

