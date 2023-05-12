PWD to draw up estimate to fix issues in Kalas Mahal

May 12, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department will prepare an estimate to carry out work to repair work at the 255-year-old Kalas Mahal on Chepauk Palace premises.

Admitting to the flaws, as pointed by the lawyers, in the fire-ravaged Kalas Mahal, the officials said steps to rectify the issues were carried out in periodical maintenance. The heritage building was restored after most of the structure was reduced to debris in a fire in 2012.

A team of officials inspected the building on Friday to check on its condition, including termite infestation and dampness in the walls. Air conditioning and the closed doors may aggravate the termite infestation and peeling of the lime wash in the walls, the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration work of the Kalas Mahal was taken up by the Building Centre and Conservation Division and some of the heritage conservation techniques may have been missed then, the sources said. The issues faced by the heritage structure would be resolved with periodical maintenance and repair work adhering to heritage preservation techniques, according to the PWD.