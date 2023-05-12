ADVERTISEMENT

PWD to draw up estimate to fix issues in Kalas Mahal

May 12, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials inspected the building on Friday and said air conditioning and the closed doors may aggravate the termite infestation and peeling of the lime wash in the walls

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works Department will prepare an estimate to carry out work to repair work at the 255-year-old Kalas Mahal on Chepauk Palace premises.

Admitting to the flaws, as pointed by the lawyers, in the fire-ravaged Kalas Mahal, the officials said steps to rectify the issues were carried out in periodical maintenance. The heritage building was restored after most of the structure was reduced to debris in a fire in 2012.

A team of officials inspected the building on Friday to check on its condition, including termite infestation and dampness in the walls. Air conditioning and the closed doors may aggravate the termite infestation and peeling of the lime wash in the walls, the team said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration work of the Kalas Mahal was taken up by the Building Centre and Conservation Division and some of the heritage conservation techniques may have been missed then, the sources said. The issues faced by the heritage structure would be resolved with periodical maintenance and repair work adhering to heritage preservation techniques, according to the PWD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US