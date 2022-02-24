2,096 ICU beds with oxygent support being set up in 255 tertiary care hospitals

The ₹70-crore project is being executed along with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. with financial assistance of the Centre through the National Health Mission. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

2,096 ICU beds with oxygent support being set up in 255 tertiary care hospitals

The Public Works Department will soon complete the setting up of intensive care unit beds in various hospitals across the State as part of Emergency Covid Response Plan Phase II.

Officials said the work was in full swing to build nearly 2,096 ICU beds with oxygen support in nearly 255 government tertiary care hospitals, including 37 district and 116 taluk hospitals across the State.

The ₹70-crore project is being executed along with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. with financial assistance of the Centre through the National Health Mission. In Chennai alone, nearly 305 beds are being established in 14 hospitals, including the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children.

About 150 sq. ft. has been allotted to set up each ICU bed and every hospital would be equipped with five, 10, 12 to 35-bed facility depending on the requirement, the officials said. The modular ICU beds would have modern equipment required to monitor the condition of the patients admitted.

The wards would have air-conditioning facility, anti-static flooring, false ceiling and stainless steel doors. Work is being taken up to refurbish windows and doors in the hospitals. The ICU wards would have dedicated rooms for doctors and nurses’ station to monitor the condition of the patients.

Civil works, including electrical and toilet facilities, in the ICU wards are being carried out. Work is in progress to provide oxygen pipelines for COVID-19 ICU beds. The project was set to be completed in a few days, the officials added.