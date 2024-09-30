PWD to carry out repair works in Chennai schools ahead of monsoon season

The Tamil Nadu government has released funds to the Public Works Department to carry out repair works in government high and government higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu to prevent flooding in the premises.

According to a senior official from the School Education Department, the PWD will carry out major works such as reconstructing a damaged lab, patching up a ceiling of a classroom to among others to ensure there are no leaks during monsoon season. “According to the works required, around Rs 5 crore is allotted to each district,” the official said.

In the recently held meeting of the Chief Education Officers in Chennai, they have been instructed to meet the executive engineer from PWD to ensure that the tasks are taken on priority basis due to the approaching monsoon season.

“The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department will take up the works in the government primary schools,” the official added.

Monsoon precautions

Additionally, the School Education Department has also issued a circular to the principals to carry out precautionary measures ahead of the monsoon season.

According to the circular, the roofs of the school buildings should be inspected, cleaned and water accumulation must be monitored to prevent leakage. The principals also need to ensure that water pump motors in case waterlogging is available with the Revenue officials to use. They can also use the help of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers and school management committee to ensure that the school premises are properly maintained.

Apart from this, the department has mandated that the principals carry out the necessary checks such as proper electrical wiring, clean kitchens and ensuring safety barricades are placed around the school. Principals were also instructed to update the Revenue officials regarding keys and other items when the school is used as shelter for vulnerable people during the monsoon season.

“While the PWD will carry out those works, the smaller measures should be taken care by the principals of the schools for which they can utilise the school maintenance funds,” the official said.

