PWD starts work to construct model schools in five districts

March 14, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department has started work to construct buildings for government model schools in five districts. The infrastructure would help coach higher secondary students for competitive exams and gain admissions in professional courses.

Officials of the PWD said the model schools and hostels for boys and girls would be constructed in Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi and Villupuram districts. Each of the projects would cost about ₹50 crore and it would have two floors.

The department would provide facilities such as digital boards in smart classrooms. These model schools were created to ensure that government school students get an opportunity to study professional courses in various fields, including science, engineering, medicine and technology.

According to the policy note of the School Education department this year, the model schools programme was extended to 15 more districts across the State in 2022-23 to groom students to excel in core subjects. The model school students are involved in career guidance programmes to shine light on career opportunities based on their skills and aptitude.

This academic year, the School Education department has sanctioned about ₹250 crore towards establishing model schools through PWD. Officials of PWD said these schools would also have facilities, such as reverse osmosis drinking water plants and incinerators.

The PWD is also constructing buildings in various schools across the State with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) assistance. Among the 418 projects worth ₹813.39 crore sanctioned in 2022-23, work is in progress at 374 projects and tenders have been called for five projects.

For this year, the School Education department had sanctioned 173 projects worth ₹215.76 crore and work is in progress in 71 schools. Other projects are awaiting tenders to be finalised and would be started shortly, an official said.

Infrastructure like science labs, additional classrooms, toilets and compound walls are constructed in government high and higher secondary schools. The projects are being identified in schools across the State and implemented with NABARD assistance in a phased manner over five years, the official added.