PWD seeks guidelines, delegation of powers to monitor quality of M-Sand produced by units with approval

March 13, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department has written to the Department of Geology and Mining, seeking guidelines and delegation of powers to monitor the quality of M-Sand produced by units that have obtained its approval in Tamil Nadu. The PWD’s high-level assessment committee continues to receive applications from across the State for product quality certification.

Officials of the PWD said the committee has so far provided product approval certificate to about 430 M-Sand/ crushed sand manufacturers across the State. Nearly 200 manufacturers have renewed their certification, which is valid for three years for those who own quarries and one year for crusher units.

While about 50 fresh applications are under scrutiny for certification, about 200 applications have been received for renewal. The team of PWD officials have so far inspected 137 M-Sand units to certify quality, they said.

The certification remains voluntary in nature. The department has sought delegation of powers to facilitate periodic checking of the quality of products manufactured by units that have got its approval and help curb substandard quality of M-Sand.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu M-Sand Policy, 2023 was released in March last year. But the single window portal to enable registration of M-Sand/crushed sand units is yet to be developed. The units are required to register under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011.

Many manufacturers in the State are yet to be covered under the ambit of PWD’s certification, as license with compliance to the Bureau of Indian Standards Code provisions is yet to be made mandatory, sources said.

While Department of Geology and Mining would be the implementing agency, other agencies like Tamil Nadu Pollution Board and PWD would also be involved in quality checks. There is a need for guidelines on monitoring units and controlling poor quality M-Sand in the market and the policy must be fully implemented, sources said.

According to M-Sand policy, a committee would be formed at district-level, comprising district collector and representatives from various departments, including the PWD. Officers of the PWD and the Department of Geology would be entrusted with powers to conduct periodical checks and verify quality.

With the shortage of river sand, the demand and cost of M-Sand has increased in the State. On average, one unit of M-Sand is being sold at ₹5,000 in the market, about ₹1,000 more than in the past few months. S.Yuvaraj, president, Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation said the demand for M-Sand loads is now 25,000 in the State and there is a shortage of 5,000 loads. The government must take measures to control mushrooming of units producing poor quality M-Sand and transporting material to other States to manage shortage, he said.