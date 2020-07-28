PWD rigging up oxygen pipelines in taluk hospitals

To provide COVID-19 patients in rural areas with better access to healthcare, the Public Works Department (PWD) is providing oxygen pipelines at taluk hospitals and upgraded primary health centres (PHCs).

The PWD has taken up the work under the third phase of the project on requests from hospital officials and the Collectors. Nearly 70% of the ₹140-crore project has been completed as emergency works because oxygen is vital for COVID-19 patients.

PWD officials said this would enable patients in rural areas to get quick access to healthcare facilities. Nearly 100 taluk hospitals and 300 upgraded PHCs would be provided with oxygen pipelines and vacuum and compressed air pipelines/drop points. “The hospitals and the PHCs have been identified to facilitate medical help within a 30-km radius for COVID-19 patients. This will prevent...travel to the district headquarters. In a facility with 30 beds, about 10 would be provided with oxygen pipelines,” said an official.

Moreover, the oxygen storage capacity at 31 government college hospitals would be increased as they received more patients in need of oxygen support. For instance, the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate now has an increased oxygen capacity of 20 kl. It would be upgraded further.

Besides the additional oxygen pipelines, oxygen manifold rooms, which are the central supply rooms with control panels for a larger capacity, are being provided at these government college hospitals.