PWD restarts quarrying in Tiruchi, Karur

Weeks after the High Court allowed sand quarrying from the Cauvery and Coleroon riverbeds, the government has restarted quarrying in Tiruchi and Karur districts. Under the new system, lorries will be allowed to load only at the depots and not quarries. For hassle-free loading, the Public Works Department has opened government sand depots at Mayanur in Karur district and M. Kalathur near Thottiam and Konalai near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district. All three are located along National and State Highways.

A. Arun Thamburaj, Project Director, Sand Quarrying Operations, told The Hindu that the PWD had employed shunting vehicles fitted with GPS to transport sand from quarries. There was no need for lorries to travel on the river bed to load sand at quarries. They could collect the stipulated quantity at government depots itself. Quarrying had been restarted at Panaiyakurichi and Sriramasamudram in Tiruchi district and Mayanur in Karur district.

“We have fully utilised the advantage of modern technology to ensure transparency in sand mining and online sale of sand. It works well,” Mr. Thamburaj said.

According to sources, the State government has fixed a new rate for online sale of sand. A unit of sand is sold at ₹1,330, which includes charges for transporting sand from the quarries to depots. It was ₹540 per unit when the lorries were allowed to load directly at quarries. Each lorry will be allowed to load a maximum of three units.

To transport sand from quarries to depots, the PWD has hired 40 to 50 lorries for each depot. Their movement will be tracked through an APP linked with PWD-Tnsand website. They cannot deviate from the certified routes. Closed circuit television has been fixed at quarries and depots to monitor the activities.

On an average, PWD sells 500 loads of sand daily at each depot at Mayanur, M. Kalathur and Konalai.