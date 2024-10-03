ADVERTISEMENT

PWD Minister inspects arrangements for airshow in the city

Published - October 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 15 lakh people are expected to witness the airshow to be held to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Marina Beach on October 6. Minister for Public Works E.V.Velu on Thursday, inspected the security arrangements being put in place for the dazzling display. A press release said he inspected various amenities like drinking water and first aid arrangements made for the event. Mr. Velu also instructed the officials to take measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US