PWD Minister inspects arrangements for airshow in the city

Published - October 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 15 lakh people are expected to witness the airshow to be held to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Marina Beach on October 6. Minister for Public Works E.V.Velu on Thursday, inspected the security arrangements being put in place for the dazzling display. A press release said he inspected various amenities like drinking water and first aid arrangements made for the event. Mr. Velu also instructed the officials to take measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST

