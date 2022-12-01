PWD engineers suspended for poor maintenance of lifts in Govt. Stanley Hospital

December 01, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two engineers of the Public Works Department have been suspended for poor maintenance of lifts in Government Stanley Hospital.

A press release said D. Saseendran and V. Kalaivani, engineers, were suspended for negligence of duty.

On November 29, the hospital lift got stuck during an inspection by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. Following patients’ complaints on lack of maintenance of lifts, a circular had been sent to the PWD engineers to take up maintenance work in all hospitals in consultation with hospital authorities, the release said.

