PWD begins work to restore Anna University’s clock tower dome

The Public Works Department has started work to restore the dome in the clock tower of the main building of Anna University, one of the iconic heritage structures in the city, on Monday.

The hemispherical dome in the main building of the College of Engineering (CEG), Guindy ,suffered damage during a lightning strike last year. The PWD’s Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), which is involved in heritage conservation, has taken up the project costing ₹91.35 lakh to restore the structure.

On the historical backdrop of the institution, officials noted that the CEG was established as a school of survey with eight students in 1794. After moving to many areas, it was upgraded as a college in 1862 and moved to its existing campus sprawling over 200 acre in 1920.

The dome located on the nearly 25.9 metre-tall building has suffered 30% damage. The classical styled structure is dominated by facade of exposed brick work. A large hemispherical dome rests on an octagonal drum and has a clock.

Officials noted that the cracked, dislodged flat brick works and parapet wall would be restored among the other works. Construction materials are being sourced from places such as Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district and Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar district to match the original structure.

The project is set to be completed in about six months. The BCCD also plans to begin a few more projects to renovate derelict heritage structures in the State by this month end. Muthammal Chathiram, Orathanadu in Thanjavur district that was built in 1802 as an amalgamation of various architectural styles, including those of Maratha, Chola and British, would be restored at a cost of ₹30 crore. The historic structure, which is spread over 56,953 sq.ft., has endured extensive damage.

Similarly, Kalyana Mahal Chathiram at Thiruvaiyaru, which was built between 1798 and 1921, and a portion of Sivaji Rajah Bhonsle residence in Thanjavur palace would also be taken up for restoration by this month end, officials added.