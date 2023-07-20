July 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Public Works Department has started work to build the ₹33.02 crore Porunai archaeological museum in Tirunelveli district.

Spread over 13.02 acres, the museum in Kulavanigarpuram will showcase about 9,000 artefacts excavated at Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai sites.

Officials of the PWD said the museum is being built on an area of nearly 54,296 sq.ft. The museum would comprise separate sections to house artefacts from each archaeological site. Besides an administrative block, single-storeyed Sivakalai gallery, Adhichanallur gallery and Korkai gallery would be built with Mangalore tiled roof and sloped concrete roof.

A separate structure would also be built for crafts workshops where handicrafts from the surrounding areas would be on display for sale. Demonstrations of handicrafts would also organised to promote the arts, officials said.

The galleries and other buildings would showcase the lifestyle and culture of the people in the region. The design would incorporate architecture in the region, including stone pillars and verandahs. Visitors would get a feel of being in the rural streets of the region and native trees and plants, both herbal and ornamental species, would be planted in the garden around the galleries, officials added.

Sources in the Archaeology department said the artefacts from Iron age to Sangam period, which were found during the excavations in the past three-four years, would be showcased at the museum.

In the Adhichanallur site, objects like bronze bowls and bronze figures of animals were recovered from burial urns and jewellery such as bangles, rings, bracelets were found. Potsherds with Damili inscriptions and various types of beads, including glass, ivory, semi-precious and other stone beads found at the site would also be on display. These reveal the richness of the civilisation along the Than Porunai riverbank.

Moreover, carbon dating of the paddy found in one of the burial urns in the Sivakalai site revealed that the civilisation lived along Porunai riverbanks 3,200 years ago. Black slipped ware, conch shells and silver-punch marked coins are some of the evidence from Korkai site that would be showcased at the museum. The findings revealed that the Korkai port was functioning before 8th century and shared trade relations with other countries, including Roman empire, officials said. The PWD is expected to complete the work by the end of next year.