PWD begins design work for international convention centre planned at Muttukadu

Land identified adjacent to Dakshina Chitra and government will acquire additional 6.57 acres for the project; consultant to be appointed shortly

September 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi

The Public Works Department (PWD) is preparing designs for the convention centre, which was announced by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. Officials said the process was on to appoint a consultant from Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board to prepare a detailed concept for various components to be created at the chosen site adjacent to Dakshina Chitra at Muttukadu on East Coast Road.

In a bid to make Chennai a leading destination for large-scale events, a site spread over nearly 30 acres of land had been chosen for the international convention centre to be named after the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as part of his centenary celebrations. The chosen site belongs to Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation and 20 acres of the land was being used as a casting yard by CMRL, said a government directive issued recently.

The department would have to 6.57 acres of land for the project. Officials said the complex would be developed as a world-class facility to host conferences, meetings, performances, exhibitions and other events.

The consultant would study aspects such as seating capacity, hotels, landscaping and parking spaces. Market requirements would have taken into account to arrive at the final scope of the project. Moreover, the consultant would have to recommend mode of implementation for various components, the officials said.

Work on the project, which was described to be yet another cultural icon of the city, was set to begin in three months.

