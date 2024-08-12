PWD appoints seven architectural firms to provide technical guidance in designing iconic projects in T.N.

The Public Works Department has appointed seven architectural firms to provide technical expertise in designing large scale building projects taken up by various departments in the State.

Earlier, a committee comprising seven members, including representatives from government and educational institutions, and architects, was appointed for empanelment of eminent architects/architectural consortiums to carry out iconic public sector projects, with cost estimate above ₹100 crore.

The committee has so far received applications from 15 architectural firms from across the country. The firms that have been chosen are CRN Architects, Murali Architects, OCI Architects from Chennai; Space Ace Architects from Haryana; Mumbai-based Collage Design private limited; and Noida-based Enarch Consultants.

Sanrachana Architectural Studio, a city-based conservation and architecture firm, has been selected to share expertise on conservation projects. The firm has been engaged by the Department of Museums to prepare a detailed project report for the Independence Day Museum in Humayun Mahal.

K.P.Sathyamurthy, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD and the committee’s chairman said various government agencies may use the knowledge of these architects approved by the committee in their project proposals. These firms have been nominated for government projects on a competitive basis and their services are valid for three years.

One of the major criteria for selecting the firms was that they must have worked on at least two projects worth ₹50 crore each in a year or completed any signature building of State or national architectural importance. “We are looking to add more architectural firms to the panel and are inviting applications from across the country,” he added.

Officials noted that while some of the architects specialised in stadiums, a few of them have designed some of the city’s landmarks, including Anna Centenary library and renovated Kalaivanar Arangam.

The knowledge of the selected firms would be used in preparing detailed plans and architectural designs of various projects. The empanelment of architects would help incorporate modern and sustainable techniques in the new structures, they added.