PWD applies for final approval for Kalaignar pen monument from the Centre

April 08, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department has submitted a proposal for constructing Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar pen monument for environmental clearance from the Central government. Once the approval is granted in one or two months, the department would prepare a detailed project report for the work.

With the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Management Authority (TNSCZMA) giving its nod with some recommendations, the proposal was sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) after complying with the norms, sources said.

The pen monument, spread over 2.11 acre in Bay of Bengal off Marina coast, requires Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance as it covers CRZ IV(A), CRZ I(A) and CRZ II areas. The project comprises a pen pedestal, pedestrian walkway, lattice bridge, and an underground museum.

The TNSCZMA, in a meeting held on April 5, specified that no pillars must be erected in the CRZ I(A) area to facilitate clear passage for all marine fauna, including turtles, to have access to the sandy areas.

Moreover, no construction activities must be carried out during turtle nesting period; no illumination on the CRZ I(A) and CRZ IV(A) areas should be done during active turtle nesting period and no activity must be carried out that would interfere with fisherfolk and marine patrol. The authority also ordered a command centre to be set up for emergency exit monitoring, and no ground water from CRZ be used for the project.

After obtaining final environmental clearance, the PWD would prepare project estimate and also seek planning approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for implementing the process.

It has, meanwhile, started the tender process for underground museum planned inside the memorial being built for former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi along Marina beach. The ₹29.5 crore project would be taken up in an area of 1,978 square metre soon.