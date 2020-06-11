Pvt. labs told to share real time data on COVID-19 tests

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 23:47 IST

Home quarantine for those undergoing tests in private labs

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked all private laboratories to start real time data entry of RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

The civic body will monitor the spread of the disease in real time using an app. Tests for COVID-19 in the city have increased to 5,500 a day. With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Corporation on Thursday started using the services of mobile hospital units from other districts.

“At least 112 mobile hospital units have been sent to Chennai,” said City Health Officer Jagadeesan. The mobile hospital units with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were found on the premises of Ripon Buildings in the evening. Civic officials have allocated the units to locations where a large number of active cases have been reported. Areas such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Adyar continue to register a large number of COVID-19 cases. Such areas will get the largest number of mobile hospital units, officials said.

The civic officials and the police have also equipped the checkposts on the outskirts to test those entering the city from other States for COVID-19. So far, the Corporation and the police have allowed 1,920 passengers from other States into Chennai. Of these people, 1,611 did not require quarantine.

Former Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said that officials should provide adequate facilities for those quarantined in Chennai.

“More than 300 residents are on quarantine after reaching the city. They need better facilities,” he added. The Corporation has increased the number of fever camps to 500. Each of the 200 wards in the city will conduct two to three fever camps. All government offices will remain closed.

New quarantine rule

Meanwhile, the Corporation, in a press release, said that patients who undergo tests in private labs should be on quarantine for 14 days along with the rest of their family members. However, senior officials later clarified that the patients and their family should stay at home till the results are known, which may take even three days.