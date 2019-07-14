Pvt. firm seeks nod to build second airport

Taking Off to the Future Pvt. Ltd., (TOFL), a new firm, has approached the government of India for approval to build ---a second airport in Mamandur.

The airport project, if implemented, will come up on about 1,500 acres of land.

Gigi George of TOFL said: “We have submitted our application to the government and are hopeful that we will get approval at the earliest for the project. This will be beneficial because it is well connected with the GST Road and only about 52 km from the city. When implemented, it will have a capacity to handle 60 million passengers and will have two parallel runways.”

A few days ago, to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said the company had submitted an application for construction of an airport at Chengalpattu near Chennai sometime back. “However, the Ministry of Defence denied the site clearance for setting up of a greenfield airport in Chengalpattu citing that the same would impose severe restrictions on the conduct of IAF flying operations. The company has approached the government for reconsideration,” he added.