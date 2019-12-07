‘Puzhuthivakkam residents wait for pothole-free roads’

The residents of Puzhuthivakkam, coming under Zone 14 of the Greater Chennai Corporation have requested the civic body to mend the battered roads in the neighbourhood.

The roads in Gomathi Street, Venkatesa Nagar Main Road, Karian Ponnan Street, Union Carbide Colony First Street and the intersection of Sollaiyappan Street and Medavakkam Main Road are damaged.

“The roads are riddled with potholes and have not been mended for a long time, giving a tough time to motorists,” says R. Vignesh, a resident of Puzhuthivakkam, said.

Also, the protruding manholes at the intersection of Gomathi Street and Medavakkam Main Road and Union Carbide Colony First Street poses adds to the risk. “Bumpy rides aside, the tyres of the vehicles gets damaged,” says S. Geetha, a motorist.

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official, said that the civic body has already started work on identifying the battered stretches in the neighbourhood. “Recently, Perumal Nagar Main Road was relaid. Work in other areas was stopped to rain and will resume soon,” the official added.