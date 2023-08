August 17, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

A 66-year-old prisoner of Puzhal, who was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, died on Tuesday evening.

The Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said that G. Gopi, alias Tiger Gopi, of Nanmangalam was undergoing prison term since September 2021 and was put in the prison 2 building of Puzhal. He complained of chest pain on August 8 and was taken to the Stanley Hospital and given treatment at the Intermediate Care Unit.

