Puzhal prison warder suspended

September 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

A prison warder was placed under suspension after a preliminary inquiry revealed that he was allegedly involved in supplying ganja and pain killer tablets to prison inmates in Puzhal.

On Monday, prison officials conducted surprise checks on the cells of Central Prison. They seized pain killer tablets from a remand prisoner, Surya.

Based on his information, the officials conducted a search at a cell where Alwin, owner of ARD Jewellers in Mogappair, has been lodged after being arrested by Economic Offences Wing in connection with cheating depositors to the tune of ₹1,500 crore. They recovered six packets of ganja and pain killer tablets from him. He disclosed that the contraband was supplied by a prison warder Thirumalai Nambi Raja. He was allegedly involved in supplying contraband to both the remand prisoners.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Thirumalai Nambi Raja was placed under suspension. A complaint was forwarded to Puzhal police for investigation.

