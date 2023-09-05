HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puzhal prison warder suspended

September 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A prison warder was placed under suspension after a preliminary inquiry revealed that he was allegedly involved in supplying ganja and pain killer tablets to prison inmates in Puzhal.

On Monday, prison officials conducted surprise checks on the cells of Central Prison. They seized pain killer tablets from a remand prisoner, Surya.

Based on his information, the officials conducted a search at a cell where Alwin, owner of ARD Jewellers in Mogappair, has been lodged after being arrested by Economic Offences Wing in connection with cheating depositors to the tune of ₹1,500 crore. They recovered six packets of ganja and pain killer tablets from him. He disclosed that the contraband was supplied by a prison warder Thirumalai Nambi Raja. He was allegedly involved in supplying contraband to both the remand prisoners.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Thirumalai Nambi Raja was placed under suspension. A complaint was forwarded to Puzhal police for investigation.

Related Topics

Chennai / prison / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.