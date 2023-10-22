Puzhal prison staff dismissed for causing accident in inebriated condition

October 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 45-year-old staff of Puzhal prison was dismissed on charges of driving an ambulance in an inebriated state on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The staff was removed from service based on the enquiry carried out by Madhavaram Traffic Investigation wing police after he was involved in an accident.

A senior police officer of Avadi Police Commissionerate said R. Hariharan posted in the Puzhal prison was involved in a road accident with a car when he was driving the ambulance on Retteri Road on Friday night. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police filed a road accident case based on the complaint filed by the car owner. During inquiry, it was found out that Hariharan had operated the prison ambulance in an inebriated state.

Based on the report, the Director of the Prison department relieved Hariharan from the job.