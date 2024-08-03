Puzhal prison inmate dies in Stanley hospital

A 46-year-old convict died at the Government Stanley Hospital after developing health complications while in prison on Friday. The police said R. Kamalakannan of Pallikaranai was arrested in a cheating case and lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal. On Thursday, he suddenly developed health complications and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. There, he underwent treatment at the emergency ward but died without responding to treatment on Friday evening, the police said. The Royapuram police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.