Puzhal prison inmate dies in Stanley hospital

Published - August 03, 2024 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was admitted to the emergency ward after developing health complications in the prison

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old convict died at the Government Stanley Hospital after developing health complications while in prison on Friday. The police said R. Kamalakannan of Pallikaranai was arrested in a cheating case and lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal. On Thursday, he suddenly developed health complications and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. There, he underwent treatment at the emergency ward but died without responding to treatment on Friday evening, the police said. The Royapuram police have filed a case and are investigating. 

