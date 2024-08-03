Puzhal prison inmate dies in Stanley hospital

A 46-year-old convict died at the Government Stanley Hospital after developing health complications while in prison on Friday. The police said R. Kamalakannan of Pallikaranai was arrested in a cheating case and lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal. On Thursday, he suddenly developed health complications and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. There, he underwent treatment at the emergency ward but died without responding to treatment on Friday evening, the police said. The Royapuram police have filed a case and are investigating.