  • Score yourself, take remedial action
  • (For each question, rate yourself on a scale from 1 to 5 (1 = Never 2 = Rarely 3 = Sometimes 4 = Often 5 = Always)
  • I find myself reaching for my smartphone as soon as I wake up.
  • I feel anxious, restless, or irritable when I am unable to check my smartphone.
  • I spend more time on my smartphone than interacting face-to-face with friends or family.
  • I frequently lose track of time when using my smartphone.
  • I check my phone while eating, even when I’m with others.
  • I use my smartphone late into the night, affecting my sleep schedule.
  • I feel the need to immediately respond to every notification, message, or call.
  • I use my smartphone to escape from stress, boredom, or negative emotions.
  • I find it challenging to stay focused on tasks because I keep checking my smartphone.
  • I have tried to cut down on my smartphone use but have been unsuccessful.
  • I feel guilty or worried about the amount of time I spend on my smartphone.
  • My smartphone use has affected my academic performance, work, or personal relationships.