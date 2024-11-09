Take this quiz (see box) to find out how addicted you are to your smartphone. Published in the inaugural edition of e-magazine Digital Wellbeing brought out by Chennai-based Montfort Counselling and Educational Services (MCES), the 15-page magazine helps gadget users free themselves of this addiction. These pages help them identify symptoms of this addiction and cut down on screen time.

As one does not have to “advertise” their score, participants need to be honest to themselves and act on what their score may suggest.

A score between 1 and 20 points signals minimal usage; one between 21 and 35 points show moderate usage. A score between 36 to 50 means excessive usage; and a score between 51 and 60 shows one’s life is being ruled by the smartphone — and these users are called “problematic users”.

“Problematic users must take serious steps to reduce usage and explore offline activities,” says Brother George Palackal, editor of the tri-annual magazine and director of MCES, staying at the organisation’s Pallavaram facility.

Score yourself, take remedial action

(For each question, rate yourself on a scale from 1 to 5 (1 = Never 2 = Rarely 3 = Sometimes 4 = Often 5 = Always)

I find myself reaching for my smartphone as soon as I wake up.

I feel anxious, restless, or irritable when I am unable to check my smartphone.

I spend more time on my smartphone than interacting face-to-face with friends or family.

I frequently lose track of time when using my smartphone.

I check my phone while eating, even when I’m with others.

I use my smartphone late into the night, affecting my sleep schedule.

I feel the need to immediately respond to every notification, message, or call.

I use my smartphone to escape from stress, boredom, or negative emotions.

I find it challenging to stay focused on tasks because I keep checking my smartphone.

I have tried to cut down on my smartphone use but have been unsuccessful.

I feel guilty or worried about the amount of time I spend on my smartphone.

My smartphone use has affected my academic performance, work, or personal relationships.

The magazine is an extension of the work this former Mathematics teacher, principal and counsellor has been carrying out for close to a decade on digital addiction among adolescents.

Brother George, who belongs to the congregation of Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel (present in 33 countries), pursued counselling as a second career after retiring from a school in Fiji Island.

In 2010, Brother George enrolled for a PhD programme in counselling psychology.

While doing his internship in Philippines in 2013, a college student who scored poorly in the first semester, was brought to him for counselling by his parents. “The youngster was a topper in school but failed in three subjects after joining college. We found that the youngster was spending 72 hours a week on online games,” says the Montfort Brother.

Adolescent behaviour

Over many sessions spread across three months, he was able to wean this youngster off the addiction to gaming. Inspired by this success, he started a research on internet gaming disorder.

“That same year, the fifth edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association, named internet gaming as a new disorder that needed further research. This validated my topic and I got started on my doctoral thesis on ‘Internet Gaming Disorder among Adolescent in Metro Manila: a case study,” he says.

Class IX and X students from a school in Philippines were the focus group. “Sixteen Class IX and X students were identified for the research study,” he says.

Later as principal of Lake Montfort School in Bangalore and provincial superior of Yercaud and Bengaluru provinces, Brother George did counsel youngsters, but it was in the last two years that he got into full-time counselling.

Since Montfort Counselling and Educational Services was started in 2022, Brother George has travelled to all major cities to conduct workshops for school students.

“Students of classes IX to XII are my target group as digital addiction affects academic performance the most,” he says.

Touring cities

The interactive workshops are divided into six sessions and covers topics on importance of a career, time management before knowing the addiction level and suggesting ways to detox. “My focus is on preventing children from losing track of life,” he says that more than 70 schools in 16 states have benefited from the workshops.

I do not tell them to not use the phone, only ask them to limit it to one hour a day, he says.

Does not weaning children off gadgets require continuous intervention? The former principal says that from the workshops he compiles a list of students who are addicted, mentioning the level and type of addiction (social media, gaming).

“I hand it over to the school heads for them to follow up using the expertise of a school counsellor,” he says. Solutions are also offered to schools to work on such students.

“Parents also have a crucial role to play and I expect schools to work closely with the child and the parent,” he says. adding that awareness programmes must be conducted more often in schools.

The eMagazine can be downloaded free from the website www.montfortcounselling.com

