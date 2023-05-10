Puthiya Tamilagam workers detained before taking out a march 

May 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Workers of the Puthiya Tamilagam, which had planned a march to the Raj Bhavan demanding prohibition and closure of unauthorised bars, were detained at the Rajarathinam Stadium here on Wednesday.

Party leader and former MLA K. Krishnaswamy was also detained and released later.

Dr. Krishnaswamy met Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan later and presented a memorandum in which he demanded a total ban on the sale of liquor and closure of more than 5,000 unauthorised bars and highlighted the “corruption” at Tasmac.

Citing the ruling DMK’s election promise of prohibition, the Puthiya Tamilagam leader said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to keep the promise.

Dr. Krishnaswamy also highlighted the alleged irregularities at Tasmac.