HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puthiya Tamilagam workers detained before taking out a march 

May 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Puthiya Tamilagam members staging a demonstration in Chennai on Wednesday.

Puthiya Tamilagam members staging a demonstration in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Workers of the Puthiya Tamilagam, which had planned a march to the Raj Bhavan demanding prohibition and closure of unauthorised bars, were detained at the Rajarathinam Stadium here on Wednesday.

Party leader and former MLA K. Krishnaswamy was also detained and released later.

Dr. Krishnaswamy met Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan later and presented a memorandum in which he demanded a total ban on the sale of liquor and closure of more than 5,000 unauthorised bars and highlighted the “corruption” at Tasmac.

Citing the ruling DMK’s election promise of prohibition, the Puthiya Tamilagam leader said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to keep the promise.

Dr. Krishnaswamy also highlighted the alleged irregularities at Tasmac.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.