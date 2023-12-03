Putheri Lake, which once helped in irrigating farms, needs attention

December 03, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

Residents of Pallavaram are shocked by the foam spewed from Putheri Lake, of which water was once used for irrigating farms. The lake is a ground-water recharger for the fast-growing locality. Its area was halved with the laying of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

While the road has helped in creating a good access for residents of Pallavaram, Hasthinapuram, and Keelkattalai, the lake has fallen victim to dumping of garbage and discharge of sewage, especially by several multi-storey residential and commercial complexes which have come up along the road.

Residents and social activists, through community funding, had renovated the lake on the south side a few years ago. However, after Tambaram was made a Corporation and the Pallavaram municipality was brought under it, the lake has been left unprotected. Waste water, being let into the lake in the northern side, has started seeping into the southern side. It is now flowing on to the road. The residents request the Tambaram Corporation to take urgent steps to prevent the pollutants from entering the lake.

V. Santhanam, Chromepet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said water samples from Putheri Lake were given to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for testing. In a detailed report, the Board said the chemical compounds present in the samples were in the normal range. Once the northeast monsoon withdrew, steps would be taken to renovate the lake, he said.

Cattle menace in Nesapakkam

Residents of Arunachalalam Naickar Street at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Nesapakkam have been affected by the cattle-rearers taking over the entire street. The head of cattle , which is being reared by a family, occupy the road as they are tethered to the street light poles. They sully the place. We request the Chennai Corporation to take steps to prevent cattle-rearing on the road.

T. Sudesh, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nesapakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.