Push for sustainable infrastructure at Kilambakkam bus terminus

The Kilambakkam bus terminus project is nearing completion, with over 85% of the civil work finished. The facility boasts several environmentally sustainable features.

The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), while giving environmental clearance, had mandated the setting up of sustainable infrastructure in the bus terminus to offset the environmental impact. As part of the SEIAA mandate, the CMDA has proposed to set up a rooftop solar power system for clean energy, sewage treatment plant and a rainwater harvesting mechanism.

A senior official of the CMDA said with the detailed project report completed for the net zero carbon emission status of the Madhavaram bus terminus, a similar report would be prepared for both the Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam bus termini shortly.

Moreover, being located between the Vandalur and Guduvanchery lakes, the facilities at the Kilambakkam bus terminus will help in rainwater collection and percolation, the official added.