Push for sustainable infrastructure at Kilambakkam bus terminus 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 00:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kilambakkam bus terminus project is nearing completion, with over 85% of the civil work finished. The facility boasts several environmentally sustainable features.

The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), while giving environmental clearance, had mandated the setting up of sustainable infrastructure in the bus terminus to offset the environmental impact. As part of the SEIAA mandate, the CMDA has proposed to set up a rooftop solar power system for clean energy, sewage treatment plant and a rainwater harvesting mechanism.

A senior official of the CMDA said with the detailed project report completed for the net zero carbon emission status of the Madhavaram bus terminus, a similar report would be prepared for both the Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam bus termini shortly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, being located between the Vandalur and Guduvanchery lakes, the facilities at the Kilambakkam bus terminus will help in rainwater collection and percolation, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app