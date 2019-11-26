Purasawalkam residents complain of sewage overflow

Residents of a few areas in Purasawalkam have often struggled with sewage overflow on the roads.

On stretches like Flowers Road, sewage stagnating on roads is a common sight.

Motorists have a tough time negotiating this particular stretch, where sewage has been flowing on to the road for the past two days.

S. Sridhar, a resident, said such sewage spills over on the road had become commonplace in the last few months. Motorists have to bear with the stench as they wait at the junction for the traffic signal.

“Half the portion of the road is filled with sewage at least once in two weeks. Pedestrians are the worst affected as they have to vie for space with the motorists,” he said.

Residents also complained of sewage mixing with drinking water on a few occasions.

‘After the rains’

Sources in Chennai Metrowater said measures were being taken to replace the pipeline and increase its size to match the growing population in the area. “We are planning to increase the capacity of the pipeline for nearly 2 km, covering Brick Kiln Road and Flowers Road in Purasawalkam. We will take up the work in January, as road cuts cannot be done until the end of the northeast monsoon. The pipeline will be frequently desilted to reduce sewage overflow,” said an official.

Similar work has already been completed at Millers Road to prevent sewage overflow, as part of the project to plug sewage outfalls into the Buckingham Canal and strengthen the sewer network, sources said.