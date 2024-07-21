Purasawalkam High Road Junction: a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians

Commuters have been irked by the increasing traffic congestion on Purasawalkam High Road junction, where Millers Road and Brick Klin Road intersect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junction connects Ayanavaram, Kilpauk, Otteri, and Purasawalkam. At peak hours, those travelling through this junction must spend at least 10-15 minutes to find their way out. The situation worsens whenever it rains. Sometimes, the congestion spills over into Alagappa Road.

An average of 10,000 vehicles pass through the junction every day, towards Purasawalkam, one of the city’s major commercial hubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The congestion is high at morning and evening peak hours. The main reason is the second phase of the Metro Rail project, which started three years ago. Until then, the congestion was not as severe as it is. If a person is coming from Anna Nagar to Purasawalkam, he must take two more kilometres to reach the location,” says Gunasekharan, an autorickshaw driver, who has been using the stretch for more than 22 years.

Poorly maintained

A parent who has been driving regularly to drop off his children at a nearby school says, “The entire stretch of Millers Road and Purasawalkam High Road is poorly maintained, making it hard for both riders and pillion-riders.”

Ajith Kumar, who works for Swiggy, says, “We need to pass through the junction for a lot of deliveries, especially between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The traffic congestion and the resultant delay are badly affecting our work as customers get irritated by the delay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Currently, there is no solution for this congestion, as Chennai Metro Rail Limited will take at least three years to complete the work. Buses coming from Anna Nagar take Ormes Road to reach Central. This is the only remedial step the government has taken so far,” says Satyaseelan, a trader.

Tough to navigate

“For a decade, pedestrians have been having difficulty in navigating the areas around the junction, with a couple of big shops in the corner and too many shoppers, especially at weekends and on festival days. It has always been a nightmare for pedestrians, but things have become worse in the past few years,” says Krishnaveni, a senior citizen, who used to frequent the shopping areas.

The local traders and residents request the government to complete the Metro Rail work as early as possible. According to a traffic policeman, most of the problems will be solved if people going to the nearby shops park their vehicles properly. The carriageway has diminished because of the Metro Rail work. But once the second phase of the Metro Rail project is completed and the roads are restored, the congestion would come down drastically at the junction, he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.