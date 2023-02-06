Pup severely injured after falling from terrace of a building in Tambaram

February 06, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A seven-month-old pup in Tambaram was severely injured when it landed on the spikes of a gate after falling from the second floor terrace of a building on February 3.

Snoozy, a community pup, was spotted by its caretaker Shameem Banu, a resident of Tambaram. Ms. Shameem and a few construction workers nearby cut the gate, rescued the pup and rushed it to Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD).

“The pup was in tremendous pain and discomfort so we administered sedation immediately and x-rays and ultrasound scans were taken. Luckily, none of the major organs or arteries of the pup were damaged,” said Shravan Krishnan at BMAD.

Veterinarian Josika Navukkarasu said the pup’s femur and hip were fractured. “There was extensive muscle damage,” she said. A two-hour surgery was performed by Dr. Navukkarasu, along with two other veterinarians and caretakers to remove the bone splinters from the dog’s body.

“The pup is not out of the woods yet and we’re taking it day by day,” said Dr. Navukkarasu.

This is not Snoozy’s first brush with luck. “Her mother died of jaundice days after delivering four pups. Three pups died one by one while Snoozy survived,” said Ms. Shameem.

