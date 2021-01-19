Watch | Punjabi man in Chennai preserves Thirukkural on palm leaves

19 January 2021 11:05 IST

A video featuring Jaswant Singh, who has written all 1,330 couplets from Thirukkuram on palm leaves

Meet Jaswant Singh, a 58-year-old civil engineer and a nature lover. Around 10 years ago, he was inspired by a couplet from Thirukkural. Ever since, he began reading more of the Thirukkural and other forms of Tamil literature. He wanted to preserve the Thirukkural on palm leaves and embarked on a mission.

