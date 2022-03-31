Punctuality of MRTS trains touches a new high after the pandemic

The MRTS has achieved highest punctuality of services on Chennai Beach-Velachery route. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

March 31, 2022

Officials attribute it to track maintenance, reduction in signalling failures

Commuters using the suburban train services in the city have been witnessing a phenomenon they are unused to — the trains have begun to arrive punctually as per the time table issued by the Chennai division of Southern Railway.

Since the removal of all COVID-19 restrictions allowing the public to travel in the suburban train services from the first week of February, the punctuality of the services has peaked to an average of more than 95%. The Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains operated between Chennai Beach and Velachery have achieved almost 100% compliance with scheduled train timings, according to data shared by the MRTS. A senior official of the Chennai division, giving punctuality data of one month of the suburban train services being operated in the four sections in the city, said the MRTS has the highest punctuality average of 99.96% followed by the Beach-Tambaram-Chengalattu section recording 96%, the Gummdipoondi route registering 94.20% and the Avadi-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam-Tiruttani route having a low of 92.84%.

On the MRTS route, of the 2,301 trains operated, 2,300 were able to reach the stations exactly at the published time. The achievement of 100% punctuality in MRTS train services has made it a dependable and the most economical public transport facility in the city, the official said.

The Chennai division having operated 17,324 services achieved a punctuality of 95.10% with trains in 16,481 schedules arriving at the railway stations on time. While the MRTS train services being operated on an elevated stretch has an advantage over the other three suburban routes which have cross movements and switch over of tracks, better monitoring of the traffic blocks taken for track maintenance and reduction in signalling failures has helped in achieving this record in MRTS services.

The Avadi-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam-Tiruttani route, having dragged down the punctuality rate of the Chennai division, remains a challenge as also the Gummdipoondi stretch. The senior railway official said services to Tiruttani and Gummidipoondi are a challenge because of cross movements at Arakkonam and Tiruvottiyur and the problems would be resolved through yard modification to be carried out at Arakkonam and Tiruvottiyur railway stations. While the remodification of yards at Arakkonam would be taken up next year, the modification at Tiruvottiyur would be completed next year. The railway official said: “The construction department is doing a modification of the yard at Tiruvottiyur and once the land acquisition issue is resolved the work will be completed in April next year.”