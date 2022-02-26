Pulse polio immunisation campaign today

43,051 camps, including 1,647 in Chennai, will work all over the State

43,051 camps, including 1,647 in Chennai, will work all over the State

The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme will be held at 43,051 camps across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Of them, 1,647 camps will be in Chennai, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

The campaign is aimed at covering 57.61 lakh children aged 0-5, including 5.52 lakh in Chennai. The target population is lesser this year than last year as the population aged below five is coming down in the State.

As many as 40,368 regular booths will operate at hospitals and community halls, 1,474 transit booths will work at airports, railway stations and bus terminals, 696 mobile booths will cover brick kilns, construction sites and remote hilly areas, and 513 booths will operate at private hospitals and marriage halls.

In Chennai, there would be 1,442 regular booths, 162 transit booths and 43 mobile camps, he said. The booths would function from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. About two lakh employees were drafted for the campaign.

An adequate number of camps would be held in areas having apartments as well as in malls. Health officials were asked concentrate on the camps in the border areas, he said.