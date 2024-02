February 20, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign will be held on March 3. In Tamil Nadu, the Health department has a target to immunise 57.83 lakh children.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a communication, said 43,051 booths will be in place for the campaign. A total of two lakh staff will be involved in the immunisation campaign and 89.24 lakh vaccine doses have been made available.

