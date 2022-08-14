Pulicat lake mooted as eco-tourism destination

Boating, heritage walks being planned

The Tiruvallur district administration is exploring various ways to encourage eco-tourism activities in Pulicat lake.

Plans are being drawn for safe boating activities, heritage walks, tourist centre around the monuments and places of worship and even daytime trips to the nearby islands.

Sources said boating was a long-time demand of the fishermen. “It provides them with a steady income since there is a steady flow of tourists to Pulicat. We are trying to moot a proposal whereby boating will happen only in safe waters and not near the estuary, where the currents are strong. We are working with the Forest Department on this proposal,” an official explained.

Pulicat has had a history of boating accidents especially with tourists wanting to go beyond the estuary. The area around the lake has a Dutch cemetery, the remnants of a fort, church, mosque, Perumal and Siva temples all of which would be attractive spots for tourists.

District Collector Alby John Varghese said Pulicat had a lot of potential for tourism, and they were trying to utilise that to the maximum.

Suman, a resident, said proposals were being made from time to time by different officials but nothing concrete had come out of it so far.

“Since Pulicat is a bird sanctuary, it takes time to obtain permissions. Even the opening of the estuary has not been made possible leading to the silting up of the lake. The Central government needs to look at the villages around the lake as habitations where people are trying hard to make a livelihood. Our daily life is a struggle,” he said.

Facelift for lighthouse

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Department had also set the ball rolling for developing the lighthouse at Pulicat.

“Facilities, including a cafeteria, landscaping, information centre, lighting and landscaping, have been planned. Obtaining Coastal Regulation Zones clearance for the project is under way,” an official said. Tenders will be floated for creating the facilities after obtaining necessary permissions.